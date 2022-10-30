Lady Antebellum: Own the Night World Tour

Not Available

Tracklist: 1. Intro 2. We Owned The Night 3. Stars Tonight 4. The Road To Here - a brief of when they were starting out 5. Love Don't Live Here 6. The Red Piano - choosing the right shade of red for the piano 7. Just A Kiss 8. Rebuilding Through Music - helping the folks of Henryville 9. Dancin' Away With My Heart 10. From The Ground Up - a brief on putting on a show and their crew 11. Our Kind Of Love 12. Touring The World - a look at their European tour 13. Perfect Day 14. Club LaBellum - fans and a quick look into their lives 15. American Honey 16. Coming Full Circle - part of a jam session 17. Hello World 18. Evolution Of A Song - their childhood musical influences & songwriting 19. Wanted You More 20. Connection With The Fans - more fan appreciation 21. I Run To You 22. Lookin' For A Good Time 23. The Next Chapter - hoping and planning for more success 24. Need You Now 25. We Owned The Night (Credits) - audio of song plays while showing only credits