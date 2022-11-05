Lady Barrister

Not Available

A woman attorney is seen in her apartment with her poor henpecked husband, who is more like her man servant than her better half. She is so taken up with her studies in law that she finds no time to bother with household duties, thus putting the burden on her husband who is compelled to take care of the baby, clean the house, do the cooking and be on hand, ready to answer whenever the wife calls on him to attend to her wants. Things do not run very smoothly, however, which is not at all surprising, so she finally decides to take a hand in the domestic affairs herself. (Moving Picture World)