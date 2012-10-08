2012

Lady Gaga: On the Edge

This is the inspirational and contemporary story of pop star Lady Gaga. From a one-on-one interview hosted by Paris Hilton, special appearances from celebrities including Beyonce, Justin Timberlake and Madonna, to riveting performances including hit singles Born This Way and Bad Romance, get to know the real Gaga through unbelievable stories from those who know her and follow her every move.

Cast

Beyoncé KnowlesHerself
Justin TimberlakeHimself
MadonnaHerself
Lady GagaHerself

