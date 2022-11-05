Not Available

Lady Gangster

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

An actress gets involved with a criminal gang and winds up taking the rap for a $40,000 robbery. Before being sent to prison, she steals the money from her partners and hides it, she is thinking to use it as a bargaining chip to be released from prison. However, her former partners don´t have the same ideas.

Cast

Faye EmersonDorothy Drew Burton
Julie BishopMyrtle Reed
Frank WilcoxKenneth Phillips
Roland DrewCarey Wells
Jackie GleasonWilson
Virginia BrissacMrs. Stoner

View Full Cast >

Images