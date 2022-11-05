Lady Gangster

An actress gets involved with a criminal gang and winds up taking the rap for a $40,000 robbery. Before being sent to prison, she steals the money from her partners and hides it, she is thinking to use it as a bargaining chip to be released from prison. However, her former partners don´t have the same ideas.
|Faye Emerson
|Dorothy Drew Burton
|Julie Bishop
|Myrtle Reed
|Frank Wilcox
|Kenneth Phillips
|Roland Drew
|Carey Wells
|Jackie Gleason
|Wilson
|Virginia Brissac
|Mrs. Stoner
