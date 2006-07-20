2006

Lady in the Water

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 20th, 2006

Studio

Legendary Entertainment

Apartment building superintendent Cleveland Heep rescues what he thinks is a young woman from the pool he maintains. When he discovers that she is actually a character from a bedtime story who is trying to make the journey back to her home, he works with his tenants to protect his new friend from the creatures that are determined to keep her in our world.

Cast

Paul GiamattiCleveland Heep
Jeffrey WrightMr. Dury
Bob BalabanHarry Farber
Sarita ChoudhuryAnna Ran
Cindy CheungYoung-Soon Choi
M. Night ShyamalanVick Ran

