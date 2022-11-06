Locked in a school closet during Halloween 1962, young Frank witnesses the ghost of a young girl and the man who murdered her years ago. Shortly afterward he finds himself stalked by the killer and is soon drawn to an old house where a mysterious Lady In White lives. As he discovers the secret of the woman he soon finds that the killer may be someone close to him.
|Lukas Haas
|Frankie Scarlatti
|Len Cariou
|Phil Terragarossa
|Alex Rocco
|Angelo 'Al' Scarlatti
|Katherine Helmond
|Amanda
|Jared Rushton
|Donald
|Renata Vanni
|Mama Assunta
