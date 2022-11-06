1988

Lady in White

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Release Date

April 21st, 1988

Studio

New Sky Communications Inc.

Locked in a school closet during Halloween 1962, young Frank witnesses the ghost of a young girl and the man who murdered her years ago. Shortly afterward he finds himself stalked by the killer and is soon drawn to an old house where a mysterious Lady In White lives. As he discovers the secret of the woman he soon finds that the killer may be someone close to him.

Cast

Lukas HaasFrankie Scarlatti
Len CariouPhil Terragarossa
Alex RoccoAngelo 'Al' Scarlatti
Katherine HelmondAmanda
Jared RushtonDonald
Renata VanniMama Assunta

