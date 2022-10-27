Not Available

Lady Into Lassie

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Ritm

Based on a famous short story by Pushkin, this film tells of a youthful, innocent and pure love story that begins as a girlish joke. Liza is eager to get to know her young neighbor but cannot do so as their fathers are not on speaking terms. Her response is simple and direct. With the help of her loyal servant Nastya, she dresses up as a peasant girl and goes pick mushrooms in the nearby woods....

Cast

Leonid KuravlyovGrigoriy Muromsky
Vasili LanovoyIvan Berestov
Yevgeni ZharikovRoschin
Vadim Zakharchenko

View Full Cast >

Images