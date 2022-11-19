Lady Ninja Kasumi 3: Secret Skills

Not Available

The Kuroda clan is said to be in possession of a secret scroll. Legend has it that whoever can decode the scroll will rule the country. Using her body, Kasumi's mission to snatch it from them. And snatch it she does. Soon, the Kuroda clan are hot on her tail. She's eventually saved by Miyamoto, a sympathetic and exceptional swordsman. And when Hattori Hanzo puts a hit out on Kasumi, she's going to need those sword skills and all the help she can get totake on the formidable Oni clan assassins!