"Lady of the Roses" is the name of the living memory of "Shahindokht Industrial". A lady who went to Laleh-e-Zar region of Kerman before the revolution and replaced flowers with poppies and roses with opium, and reached a point where "Gulab Zahra" changed the agricultural destiny of a region. We hear this story from Homayoun Sanati, Shahin Dokht's wife, three years after his death. The man who is the founder of "Franklin Publications", "Offset Printing House", "Pars Paper Making" and in general one of the rare figures of Iranian culture, industry and management.