1979

Lady Oscar

  • History
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 2nd, 1979

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

Oscar François de Jarjayes was born female, but her father insisted she be raised as a boy as he had no sons. She becomes the captain of the guards at Versailles under King Louis XVI and Marie Antonette. Her privileged, noble life comes under fire as she discovers the hard life of the poor people of France. She is caught up in the French Revolution, and must choose between her loyalty and love.

Cast

Barry StokesAndré Grandier
Jonas BergströmHans Axel von Fersen
Christine BöhmMarie Antoinette
Terence BuddLouis XVI
Patsy Kensityoung Oscar François de Jarjayes
Catriona MacCollOscar François de Jarjayes

