Lady Oscar

Oscar François de Jarjayes was born female, but her father insisted she be raised as a boy as he had no sons. She becomes the captain of the guards at Versailles under King Louis XVI and Marie Antonette. Her privileged, noble life comes under fire as she discovers the hard life of the poor people of France. She is caught up in the French Revolution, and must choose between her loyalty and love.
|Barry Stokes
|André Grandier
|Jonas Bergström
|Hans Axel von Fersen
|Christine Böhm
|Marie Antoinette
|Terence Budd
|Louis XVI
|Patsy Kensit
|young Oscar François de Jarjayes
|Catriona MacColl
|Oscar François de Jarjayes
