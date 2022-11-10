Captain Etienne Navarre is a man on whose shoulders lies a cruel curse. Punished for loving each other, Navarre must become a wolf by night whilst his lover, Lady Isabeau, takes the form of a hawk by day. Together, with the thief Philippe Gaston, they must try to overthrow the corrupt Bishop and in doing so break the spell.
|Rutger Hauer
|Captain Etienne Navarre
|Michelle Pfeiffer
|Isabeau d'Anjou
|Alfred Molina
|Cezar
|John Wood
|Bishop of Aquila
|Leo McKern
|Father Imperius
|Ken Hutchison
|Marquet
