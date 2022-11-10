1985

Ladyhawke

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 10th, 1985

Studio

20th Century Fox

Captain Etienne Navarre is a man on whose shoulders lies a cruel curse. Punished for loving each other, Navarre must become a wolf by night whilst his lover, Lady Isabeau, takes the form of a hawk by day. Together, with the thief Philippe Gaston, they must try to overthrow the corrupt Bishop and in doing so break the spell.

Cast

Rutger HauerCaptain Etienne Navarre
Michelle PfeifferIsabeau d'Anjou
Alfred MolinaCezar
John WoodBishop of Aquila
Leo McKernFather Imperius
Ken HutchisonMarquet

