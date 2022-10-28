Lagenda Budak Hostel

Not Available

PUT and KODAN are close friend in a boarding school. They are famous for their mischievous tricks and most respected seniors in the school hostel. Every day, they both will bully whoever they want. One thing that makes them legendary is that they are never get caught. Not even from CIKGU ANGAH, the strict warden of their hostel. PUT and KODAN are enemies with Aeron, who also a student in that hostel. PUT and KODAN are also likes to bully KICAP and BALLON, their juniors. CIKGU ANGAH has a beautiful daughter name SEROJA. PUT and KODAN have a crush on her and immediately competing with each other. They both enter the ‘Head Student Election’ just to win Seroja’s heart. However, Seroja suddenly was kidnapped making PUT and KODAN feeling anxious and try to solve the problem. Who among them will win be a Head Student and also manage to rescue Seroja?