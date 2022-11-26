Lajkuj me milion puta

Not Available

It is a comedy about a young couple – Charlie, a news editor on a private television station, and Dana, the TV owner's secretary. Their story is intercepted by the reality news idea of Slobodan, the owner of the television station where both of them work. Slobodan is in a hurry to start the reality as soon as possible because he owes money to a tycoon and time is running out, and trashy programs generate quick profits. Charlie is reluctant to support Slobodan's idea but Slobodan convinces him it is what the viewers want. Although Slobodan is confident that his idea will generate the needed cash, the tycoon loses his patience. While Slobodan leaves the TV building, two masked men kidnap him and drive off in a van. That is when the twist happens.