2009

Lake Mungo

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 16th, 2009

Studio

Mungo Productions

16 year old Alice Palmer drowns in a local dam. When her body is recovered and, her grieving family buries her. The family experiences a series of strange, inexplicable events centered in and around their home. Unsettled, the Palmers seek the help of psychic and parapsychologist, Ray Kemeny. Ray discovers that Alice led a secret, double life. At Lake Mungo, Alice's secret past emerges.

Cast

Rosie TraynorJune Palmer
David PledgerRussell Palmer
Martin SharpeMathew Palmer
Steve JodrellRay Kemeny
Tamara DonnellanMarissa Toohey
Scott TerrillBrett Toohey

