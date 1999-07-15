1999

Lake Placid

  • Horror
  • Comedy
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 15th, 1999

Studio

Rocking Chair Productions

When a man is eaten alive by an unknown creature, the local Game Warden teams up with a paleontologist from New York to find the beast. Add to the mix an eccentric philanthropist with a penchant for "Crocs", and here we go! This quiet, remote lake is suddenly the focus of an intense search for a crocodile with a taste for live animals...and people!

Cast

Bridget FondaKelly Scott
Oliver PlattHector Cyr
Brendan GleesonSheriff Hank Keough
Betty WhiteMrs. Delores Bickerman
David LewisWalt Lawson
Tim DixonStephen Daniels

