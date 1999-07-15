Lake Placid

When a man is eaten alive by an unknown creature, the local Game Warden teams up with a paleontologist from New York to find the beast. Add to the mix an eccentric philanthropist with a penchant for "Crocs", and here we go! This quiet, remote lake is suddenly the focus of an intense search for a crocodile with a taste for live animals...and people!
|Bridget Fonda
|Kelly Scott
|Oliver Platt
|Hector Cyr
|Brendan Gleeson
|Sheriff Hank Keough
|Betty White
|Mrs. Delores Bickerman
|David Lewis
|Walt Lawson
|Tim Dixon
|Stephen Daniels
View Full Cast >