2008

Lakeview Terrace

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 18th, 2008

Studio

Screen Gems

A young interracial couple has just moved into their California dream home when they become the target of their next-door neighbor, who disapproves of their relationship. A tightly wound LAPD officer has appointed himself the watchdog of the neighborhood. His nightly foot patrols and overly watchful eyes bring comfort to some, but he becomes increasingly aggressive to the newlyweds. These persistent intrusions into their lives cause the couple to fight back.

Cast

Samuel L. JacksonAbel Turner
Patrick WilsonChris Mattson
Kerry WashingtonLisa Mattson
Ron GlassHarold Perreau
Justin ChambersDonnie Eaton
Jay HernandezJavier Villareal

