Lakeview Terrace

A young interracial couple has just moved into their California dream home when they become the target of their next-door neighbor, who disapproves of their relationship. A tightly wound LAPD officer has appointed himself the watchdog of the neighborhood. His nightly foot patrols and overly watchful eyes bring comfort to some, but he becomes increasingly aggressive to the newlyweds. These persistent intrusions into their lives cause the couple to fight back.
|Samuel L. Jackson
|Abel Turner
|Patrick Wilson
|Chris Mattson
|Kerry Washington
|Lisa Mattson
|Ron Glass
|Harold Perreau
|Justin Chambers
|Donnie Eaton
|Jay Hernandez
|Javier Villareal
