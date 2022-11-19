Lana Del Rey: iTunes Festival 2012

Not Available

Lana Del Rey did a whole show during the iTunes Festival at London's classic venue the Roundhouse. We love that she has one album out and it came out this year no less, but her songs sound like absolute classics. It's madness. Her string quartet adds so much depth to her songs and that wistful piano makes our body ache from pleasure. Video Games was so cute and relaxed with Lana stepping down to her fans. Body Electric was the only track added and featured on the Paradise Edition of Born To Die that was performed, and we cannot wait to hear Ride and Cola performed live! Naturally National Anthem is the perfect concert closer with its dramatic and majestic tone.