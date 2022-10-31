Not Available

Lance et compte, le film

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

After an hockey game in Lac St-Jean, the National climbs into their bus and begins the long ride from Roberval to Quebec City. On one of the sharp curves around Mount Apica, catastrophe strikes. The bus slams into the mountain and half the players dies. Now the team faces its greatest challenge: rebuilding.

Cast

Julie McClemens Michelle Béliveau
Marina OrsiniSuzie Lambert
Jason Roy-LéveilléeGuy Lambert
Marc MessierMarc Gagnon
Michel ForgetGilles Guilbault
Yvan PontonJacques Mercier

