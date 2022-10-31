Lance et compte, le film

After an hockey game in Lac St-Jean, the National climbs into their bus and begins the long ride from Roberval to Quebec City. On one of the sharp curves around Mount Apica, catastrophe strikes. The bus slams into the mountain and half the players dies. Now the team faces its greatest challenge: rebuilding.
|Julie McClemens
|Michelle Béliveau
|Marina Orsini
|Suzie Lambert
|Jason Roy-Léveillée
|Guy Lambert
|Marc Messier
|Marc Gagnon
|Michel Forget
|Gilles Guilbault
|Yvan Ponton
|Jacques Mercier
View Full Cast >