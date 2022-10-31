Not Available

Land Awakening

  • Documentary
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Volunteering at organic farms in the Mediterranean, film-maker Raul Alvarez embarks on a journey that will bring him to a life transformation. Triggered by his encounters with unique people living sustainable lives close to Nature he finds unexpected answers. Savvy and experienced characters offer solutions to universal questions about the Land...and about each of us. His personal journey on food and agriculture turns into a spiritual realization about our relationship to the Land.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images