Marta wanted to become a pilot. After an accident, she is paralysed from the waist down. For her birthday she gets an electric wheelchair and a lame boat trip. She wants to end her life on the boat, but her travelling companions keep messing things up. Marta is thwarted by a spastic admirer, a terminal Jehovah’s witness and a paralysed hairdresser in this black comedy full of crap, vomit, sex and impertinent jokes.