Recorded in the summer of 2001, this memorable musical pairing of Larry Carlton and Steve Lukather (a former member of the band Toto) brings two of the world's greatest guitarists together at the height of their creative powers for a live concert in Paris. The set list includes "The Pump," "Blues Force," "It Was Only Yesterday," "Red House," "Don't Give It Up," "Room 305" and "Put It Where You Want It."