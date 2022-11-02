Not Available

Larry the Cable Guy's Christmas Spectacular

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Larry the Cable Guy's Christmas Spectacular is a one-hour variety sketch-comedy show. You'll see a hilarious roast of Santa Claus; a politically correct Christmas nativity scene photograph; dirty Christmas carolers; the gorgeous North Pole dancers; and a special music performance by Kid Rock of his new song, "Rock N Roll Jesus." The show features many actors and comedians including Carrot Top, Jim Breuer, Penn Jillete, Jamie Kennedy, Vicki Lawrence, Lisa Lampanelli, Flavor Flav, Jeffrey Ross, George Wallace and George Wendt, with special guest Tony Orlando and musical guest Kid Rock.

    Cast

    		Larry the Cable GuyHimself
    		Charlie CallasRabbi Schultz
    		Rich DeliaSimon
    		Sean Patrick FlahertyDirty Caroler Son
    		Penn JilletteGhost of Christmas Present
    		Jamie KennedyGhost of Christmas Past

    View Full Cast >

    Images