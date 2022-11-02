Not Available

Larry the Cable Guy's Christmas Spectacular is a one-hour variety sketch-comedy show. You'll see a hilarious roast of Santa Claus; a politically correct Christmas nativity scene photograph; dirty Christmas carolers; the gorgeous North Pole dancers; and a special music performance by Kid Rock of his new song, "Rock N Roll Jesus." The show features many actors and comedians including Carrot Top, Jim Breuer, Penn Jillete, Jamie Kennedy, Vicki Lawrence, Lisa Lampanelli, Flavor Flav, Jeffrey Ross, George Wallace and George Wendt, with special guest Tony Orlando and musical guest Kid Rock.