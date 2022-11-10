Lars and the Real Girl

Sometimes you find love where you'd least expect it. Just ask Lars, a sweet but quirky guy who thinks he's found the girl of his dreams in a life-sized doll named Bianca. Lars is completely content with his artificial girlfriend, but when he develops feelings for Margo, an attractive co-worker, Lars finds himself lost in a unique love triangle, hoping to somehow discover the real meaning of true love.
|Emily Mortimer
|Karin Lindstrom
|Paul Schneider
|Gus Lindstrom
|Kelli Garner
|Margo
|Patricia Clarkson
|Dr. Dagmar Berman
|Lauren Ash
|Holly
|R. D. Reid
|Reverend Bock
