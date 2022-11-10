Not Available

Lars and the Real Girl

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sidney Kimmel Entertainment

Sometimes you find love where you'd least expect it. Just ask Lars, a sweet but quirky guy who thinks he's found the girl of his dreams in a life-sized doll named Bianca. Lars is completely content with his artificial girlfriend, but when he develops feelings for Margo, an attractive co-worker, Lars finds himself lost in a unique love triangle, hoping to somehow discover the real meaning of true love.

Cast

Emily MortimerKarin Lindstrom
Paul SchneiderGus Lindstrom
Kelli GarnerMargo
Patricia ClarksonDr. Dagmar Berman
Lauren AshHolly
R. D. ReidReverend Bock

