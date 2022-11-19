Las cajas españolas

Not Available

During the Spanish Civil War, the Republican government created the Board of Artistic Treasure Defense, in order to preserve the works of the Prado Museum and prevent them from being destroyed during the war. The film reconstructs the events and the route of these works of art, since they were packed in a total of 1,868 boxes until his arrival in Geneva. There a Committee for the Safeguarding of the Spanish Treasury was established, and the boxes guarded until their return to the museum, in September 9, 1939.