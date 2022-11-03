Not Available

"Las Lloronas" is an adaptation of the legend of "La Llorona"(Weeping Woman). It's based on the story of three generations of women within a Mexican familiy. Cursed by la llorona, these women fight to overcome the situations that arise by this. Through the struggles that these women face, they must eventually come to terms with destiny. "Las Lloronas" is a story of love, loss and triumph of the spirit, as well as the inner strength that each women has within.