Las locas del conventillo

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Producciones Benito Perojo

The neighborhood of La Boca, in Buenos Aires, is divided in two sectors: one is where decent people live under the tutelage of Magdalena, in the other, Manuel,ir responsible of a nightclub. Among decent people live Manolo, the milkman, awaiting the arrival of a Spanish woman to marry her. At the same time, the villain of Manuel also hopes for a Spanish nightclub. Women Arrivals weapon confusion.

Cast

Analía GadéLola
Alberto de MendozaManuel
Vicente ParraManolo
Concha VelascoMaría (as Conchita Velasco)
Olinda Bozán
Pepita Muñoz

Images