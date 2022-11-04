Las locas del conventillo

The neighborhood of La Boca, in Buenos Aires, is divided in two sectors: one is where decent people live under the tutelage of Magdalena, in the other, Manuel,ir responsible of a nightclub. Among decent people live Manolo, the milkman, awaiting the arrival of a Spanish woman to marry her. At the same time, the villain of Manuel also hopes for a Spanish nightclub. Women Arrivals weapon confusion.
|Analía Gadé
|Lola
|Alberto de Mendoza
|Manuel
|Vicente Parra
|Manolo
|Concha Velasco
|María (as Conchita Velasco)
|Olinda Bozán
|Pepita Muñoz
