Not Available

Last Chance Cafe

  • Crime
  • Family
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

BLT Productions

After uncovering evidence that her stepfather was murdered by her D.A. ex-husband and a ring of corrupt cops, a young woman is forced to flee with her daughter. She winds up hiding in a small, rural town, and things take a turn for the better when she falls head over heels for a local ranch owner -- but is danger still hot on her tail? Stay tuned!

Cast

Kevin SorboChance Coulter
Kate VernonHallie Boyer
Jessica AmleeKiley Boyer
John NovakPaul Boyer
Samantha FerrisMadge Beardsley
Scott HylandsCharlie Long

View Full Cast >

Images