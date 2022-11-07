Last Chance Cafe

After uncovering evidence that her stepfather was murdered by her D.A. ex-husband and a ring of corrupt cops, a young woman is forced to flee with her daughter. She winds up hiding in a small, rural town, and things take a turn for the better when she falls head over heels for a local ranch owner -- but is danger still hot on her tail? Stay tuned!
|Kevin Sorbo
|Chance Coulter
|Kate Vernon
|Hallie Boyer
|Jessica Amlee
|Kiley Boyer
|John Novak
|Paul Boyer
|Samantha Ferris
|Madge Beardsley
|Scott Hylands
|Charlie Long
