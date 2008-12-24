2008

Last Chance Harvey

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 24th, 2008

Studio

Process Productions

In London for his daughter's wedding, a struggling jingle-writer, Harvey Shine, misses his plane to New York, and thus loses his job. While drowning his sorrows in the airport pub, Harvey meets Kate, a British government worker stuck in an endless cycle of work, phone calls from her mother, and blind dates. A connection forms between the unhappy pair, who soon find themselves falling in love.

Cast

Emma ThompsonKate Walker
Eileen AtkinsMaggie Walker
Kathy BakerJean
Liane BalabanSusan Shine Wright
Daniel LapaineScott Wright
James BrolinBrian

Images

