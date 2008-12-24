Last Chance Harvey

In London for his daughter's wedding, a struggling jingle-writer, Harvey Shine, misses his plane to New York, and thus loses his job. While drowning his sorrows in the airport pub, Harvey meets Kate, a British government worker stuck in an endless cycle of work, phone calls from her mother, and blind dates. A connection forms between the unhappy pair, who soon find themselves falling in love.
|Emma Thompson
|Kate Walker
|Eileen Atkins
|Maggie Walker
|Kathy Baker
|Jean
|Liane Balaban
|Susan Shine Wright
|Daniel Lapaine
|Scott Wright
|James Brolin
|Brian
