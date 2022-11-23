Not Available

Last Day With Lizzy tells the story of Mark, a troubled father who longs to rebuild a relationship with his distant daughter Elizabeth. While spending one last day together, Mark slowly comes to terms with a devastating past and the realization that something is not quite right with his teenage daughter. Through powerful performances and a script that touches on loss, grief and the power of letting go, this dramatic short film from first time writer/director, Matt Duhamel, is a must see for the family.