Directed by Sergio Garrone, L’ultimo harem (also known as The Last Harem) stars former James Bond George Lazenby as Prince Almalarik, a royalty building an extensive harem of European beauties.When his latest acquisition named Sara (played by former Bond girl Corinne Clery) convinces him to abandon poligamy, the other wives conspire to get rid of the unwanted competition.. (Quartet Records)