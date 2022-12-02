Last Night a DJ Saved My Life

Not Available

David Hasselhoff (Baywatch) is a die-hard thrill-seeker and Ibiza's top 80's DJ. Clueless to the fact that a new decade has dawned - disco is out, a new club scene is in - he recruits his much-younger girlfriend, Kim Tiddy (The Bill) to help him keep up with the times. But both are thrown into a comical tale-spin when his estranged daughter Penny, Stephanie Webber (The Voice) unexpectedly moves in. Unlike the demure schoolgirl he remembers, Penny has a wild streak that rivals even her father's- -and a crush on an unsavory suitor to boot Shane Richie Jr. (The Nolans)! Now the cad must become the dad...but how will a badly behaved parent still stuck in the 80's keep his modern, free-spirited daughter in line?