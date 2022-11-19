Last Night of the BBC Proms 2010

Not Available

Celebrate a great British tradition and embrace the spirit of this magical evening. One of the most popular classical music concerts in the world, the Last Night of the Proms is watched and listened to by an audience of millions around the globe. Tradition meets high jinks for 2010 as Jirí Belohlávek conducts his second Last Night, while the spirit of Henry Wood presides, as always, over the grand finale of the Proms. Renée Fleming lends her lustrous soprano to music by Strauss, Dvorák and Smetana. A festive new piece by Jonathan Dove opens the evening; a contemporary hornpipe forms an upbeat to anniversary composer Arne’s Rule, Britannia! And traces of the season’s Wood, Parry, Wagner, Rodgers and Hammerstein and opera themes run throughout the concert.