Last Shuttle: Our Journey

In July 2011, Space Shuttle Atlantis will blast-off from the Kennedy Space Center, marking the end of an era. After 34 flights into space, this iconic craft, along with the rest of the shuttle fleet, is entering retirement. The combined effort of thousands of people, from every corner of the globe, will be brought together in one place, for one awe-inspiring moment – the final space shuttle launch. This film winds back the clock and follows the shuttle as it is prepared for its last mission. It draws on personal testimonies of key characters - the engineers, astronauts and others who have spent their lives working on the Shuttle Program. For them, this flight is loaded with mixed emotions, immense pride and nostalgia for the program and great sadness that it is coming to an end.