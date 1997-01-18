Last Stand at Saber River

As America recovers from the Civil War, one man tries to put the pieces of his life back together but finds himself fighting a new battle on the frontier. Cable is an embittered Confederate soldier who returns from the war to reclaim his Arizona homestead from rebel pioneers who sympathize with the Union war effort.
|Suzy Amis
|Martha Cable
|Rachel Duncan
|Clare Cable
|Haley Joel Osment
|Davis Cable
|Keith Carradine
|Vern Kidston
|David Carradine
|Duane Kidston
|Tracey Needham
|Lorraine Kidston
View Full Cast >