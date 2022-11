Not Available

Funnyman Alex Reymundo hosts this stand-up comedy extravaganza that showcases the talents of four Latina comics as they riff on minority life in America, including Sandra Valls, who speaks to her experience as a Mexican lesbian living in Texas. Other featured comic divas include Monique Marvez, Marilyn Martinez and Sara Contreras, who shares her insights into the absurdities of being a Puerto Rican-born single mom raising her kids in New Jersey.