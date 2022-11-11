Latin Spring Break: The Movie

Not Available

A swinging pair of Latin players find out just how much game they've really got when they invite a luscious pair of Century City beauties along for a Spring Break trip to Rosarito, Mexico in director Lorenzo de la Cruz's hyper-sexual summer comedy. They may be irresistible to the liquored-up ladies of the club scene, but these two club promoters may have finally bitten off more than they can chew when they invite two beauties who are obviously out of their league for a weekend getaway to Mexico. With good friend and high-profile rapper Powerman MC by their side to cheer them on, these two playboy promoters are finally about to find out if they're truly the players they perceive themselves to be.