Latter Days

Aaron Davis (Steve Sandvoss) and Christian Markelli (Wes Ramsey) are the two most opposite people in the world. Aaron is a young Elder (or a Mormon missionary) who wants to do his family proud and is quite passionate about his religion and film. Christian is a shallow WeHo waiter/party boy who only looks forward to bedding a new guy every night.
|Wes Ramsey
|Christian Markelli
|Jacqueline Bisset
|Lila Montagne
|Joseph Gordon-Levitt
|Elder Paul Ryder
|Rebekah Johnson
|Julie Taylor
|Mary Kay Place
|Sister Gladys Davis
|Erik Palladino
|Keith Griffin
