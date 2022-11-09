Laughing Matters... The Men

Not Available

It's no secret that stand-up comics are a tortured lot, and in this documentary filmmaker Andrea Meyerson pays special tribute to some of the most talented - and tormented - gay comedians around. While some gay comics seek to refute common stereotypes, others thrive on them. From comedy queen Bruce Vilanch - who has penned the jokes for sixteen Oscar telecasts - to Texas football fan Scott Kennedy - who watches the games for much more than the touchdowns - these are the talented folks who eschew contemporary taboos to take an honest look at everyday gay life.