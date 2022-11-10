Lavalantula

Giant lava breathing tarantulas – Lavalantulas – erupt out of ancient volcanos in the Santa Monica Mountains, raining death and destruction upon Los Angeles. With the City of Angels on the verge of incineration, only a washed up ‘90s action hero actor (Steve Guttenberg) stands in the way of this monstrous swarm of bloodthirsty creatures who burn their victims alive.
|Steve Guttenberg
|Colton West
|Nia Peeples
|Olivia West
|Patrick Renna
|Chris
|Carlos Bernard
|Interrogator
|Michael Winslow
|Marty
|Marion Ramsey
|Teddie
