Lavalantula

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Syfy

Giant lava breathing tarantulas – Lavalantulas – erupt out of ancient volcanos in the Santa Monica Mountains, raining death and destruction upon Los Angeles. With the City of Angels on the verge of incineration, only a washed up ‘90s action hero actor (Steve Guttenberg) stands in the way of this monstrous swarm of bloodthirsty creatures who burn their victims alive.

Cast

Steve GuttenbergColton West
Nia PeeplesOlivia West
Patrick RennaChris
Carlos BernardInterrogator
Michael WinslowMarty
Marion RamseyTeddie

