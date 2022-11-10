Law of Desire

When porn director Pablo reluctantly breaks up with his boyfriend, Juan, he encourages him to stay in touch. Juan moves away to live in a lighthouse and eventually writes his ex, but in the interim Pablo has taken up a psychotic new lover, Antonio (Antonio Banderas). Antonio intercepts their correspondence and flies into a towering rage, terrifying Pablo but inspiring him creatively as he works on a play about his transsexual sister.
|Carmen Maura
|Tina Quintero
|Eusebio Poncela
|Pablo Quintero
|Miguel Molina
|Juan Bermúdez
|Manuela Velasco
|Ada, la niña
|Bibiana Fernández
|Madre de Ada
|Fernando Guillén
|Inspector de policía
