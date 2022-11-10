1987

Law of Desire

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Release Date

February 5th, 1987

Studio

Laurenfilm

When porn director Pablo reluctantly breaks up with his boyfriend, Juan, he encourages him to stay in touch. Juan moves away to live in a lighthouse and eventually writes his ex, but in the interim Pablo has taken up a psychotic new lover, Antonio (Antonio Banderas). Antonio intercepts their correspondence and flies into a towering rage, terrifying Pablo but inspiring him creatively as he works on a play about his transsexual sister.

Cast

Carmen MauraTina Quintero
Eusebio PoncelaPablo Quintero
Miguel MolinaJuan Bermúdez
Manuela VelascoAda, la niña
Bibiana FernándezMadre de Ada
Fernando GuillénInspector de policía

