Lawless Land

Jeff arrives in town to see the Sheriff only to find him just killed. The culprit is Clay Wheeler. When Jeff becomes friendly with Letty, Clay sends his man Ortega to kill him. Jeff foils the attempt and gets him to confess that Clay was the killer. With only old-timers Lafe and Bill to help, Jeff heads after Clay and his gang.
|Johnny Mack Brown
|Ranger Jeff Hayden
|Louise Stanley
|Letty Winston
|Ted Adams
|Clay Wheeler
|Julian Rivero
|Henchman Ortego
|Horace Murphy
|Storekeeper Lafe Spooner
|Frank Ball
|Saloon Owner Bill
