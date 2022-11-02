1955

Lay That Rifle Down

  • Comedy
  • Music

July 6th, 1955

Republic Pictures

Director Charles Lamont's 1955 comedy, about a girl from the sticks doing drudge work at a hotel and dreaming of a better life, stars Judy Canova, Robert Lowery, Jacqueline de Wit, Richard Deacon, Robert Burton, James Bell, Marjorie Bennett, Leon Tyler, William Fawcett and Mimi Gibson.

Robert LoweryNick Stokes, aka Poindexter March, III
Jil JarmynBetty Greeb
Jacqueline deWitAunt Sarah Greeb
Richard DeaconGlover Speckleton
Robert BurtonGeneral Ballard
James BellMr. Fetcher

