Lazarus: Day of the Living Dead

  • Horror

In 1957, insurance investigator George Lazarus is tasked with interviewing twelve employees of the Deadly Sin Cigarette Company when his firm receives a suspicious insurance claim. He learns that all twelve had been let go after contracting mysterious illnesses, but before he can report back, Lazarus goes missing without a trace. After his disappearance, his fiancée Bethany and his friend Chip set out to find him - but what they uncover may actually signal the end of the entire human race.

