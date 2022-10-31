Not Available

Things are upside-down in LazyTown. Stephanie, an optimistic girl with bright pink hair, comes to live in LazyTown and meets a zany mix of townspeople, including the world's laziest super-villain, Robbie Rotten. Fortunately for Stephanie, LazyTown is also under the watchful eye of Sportacus, an athletic, super-active, slightly-above-average hero, who runs, jumps, flips and flies to the rescue in his futuristic AirShip. Sportacus always manages to save the day and to help the kids of LazyTown foil Robbie's latest lazy schemes.