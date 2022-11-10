لبئوس به نام تادئوس

Not Available

Lbyvs named Thaddeus (in English : Lebbaeus Whose Was Surname Thaddaeus ) documentary black and white, 35 mm and 33 minutes to the Armenian product in 1347, directed by Arby ovanessian is. This documentary was filmed by Solomon Minasian . The subject of this documentary is the ceremony of the pilgrimage of the Church in the city ​​of Maku ; it shows some parts of the Armenian customs and traditions from the baptism to the ritual ceremony , along with the happy ceremonies of the Armenians and their way of life.