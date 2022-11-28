Not Available

Praised at the Théâtre du Rond-Point, dedicated to Molières 2019 by Molière for directing for Mathilda May, and for female revelation with Ariane Mourier, Le Banquet is a singular, strong, surprising and universal show. A wedding where everything goes wrong, a banquet where everything suddenly shatters. Without words but in a universal language, the characters love each other, confront each other, meet again, and get lost in a funny and hectic whirlwind. After the immense success of Open Space and when Mr. X was created with Pierre Richard, Mathilda May continues to make us dream and presents us here with a unique fresco. An exceptional spectacle.