Le calde notti di Lady Hamilton

  • Drama
  • History
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Société Nouvelle des Établissements Gaumont (SNEG)

Emma Hamilton is a 1968 historical drama film directed by Christian-Jaque and starring Michèle Mercier, Richard Johnson and John Mills.[1] It was based on the novel La San-Felice by Alexandre Dumas and depicts the love affair between Emma Hamilton and Horatio Nelson. It was a co-production between Italy, West Germany, France and the United States.

Cast

Richard JohnsonHoratio Nelson
John MillsLord William Hamilton
Harald LeipnitzHarry Featherstone
Claudio UndariCaptain Hardy
Lorenzo TerzonLord Charles Greville
Howard RossDick Strong

