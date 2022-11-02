Le calde notti di Lady Hamilton

Emma Hamilton is a 1968 historical drama film directed by Christian-Jaque and starring Michèle Mercier, Richard Johnson and John Mills.[1] It was based on the novel La San-Felice by Alexandre Dumas and depicts the love affair between Emma Hamilton and Horatio Nelson. It was a co-production between Italy, West Germany, France and the United States.
|Richard Johnson
|Horatio Nelson
|John Mills
|Lord William Hamilton
|Harald Leipnitz
|Harry Featherstone
|Claudio Undari
|Captain Hardy
|Lorenzo Terzon
|Lord Charles Greville
|Howard Ross
|Dick Strong
