Le case che eravamo

In its first 80 years of activity, the Autonomous Institute for Social Housing (IACP) created in Rome a veritable "city within the city", to face what has always represented, and still represents, "the most serious problem facing Rome: the housing problem." What is this "city within the city" made of? Who is not included in their raw concrete? And how was this social architecture judged by the underprivileged men and women of the Roman people, active in the daily struggle for a house still to be expected, or too expensive to pay? First of all they teach those who are still in search of a house how to fight against and while waiting, but they also teach us that the fight for the right to housing is an unfinished struggle and therefore still recent, which is articulated and exhibited through the archives of the past and the archives of the present.