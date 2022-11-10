Le Cercle Rouge

Master thief Corey is fresh out of prison. But instead of toeing the line of law-abiding freedom, he finds his steps leading back to the shadowy world of crime, crossing those of a notorious escapee and alcoholic ex-cop. As the unlikely trio plots a heist against impossible odds, their trail is pursued by a relentless inspector, and fate seals their destinies.
|Bourvil
|Mattei
|Gian Maria Volonté
|Vogel
|Yves Montand
|Jansen
|Paul Crauchet
|The Receiver
|André Ekyan
|Rico
|Paul Amiot
|Police Inspector
