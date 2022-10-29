Not Available

Le Clitoris, ce cher inconnu

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Cats & Dogs Films

Topics about female sexuality are growing in popularity. Magazines and talk shows all discuss it. Yet a fair percentage of women are said to suffer from female sexual dysfunction. While male sexual problems have traditionally received the most publicity, only recently has research begun into the problems that plague female sexuality. This film looks at the medical, cultural, psychological and relational reasons for women's dysfunction, and explores female arousal and its anatomical basis.

Cast

Sharon MannNarrator

