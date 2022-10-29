Le Clitoris, ce cher inconnu

Topics about female sexuality are growing in popularity. Magazines and talk shows all discuss it. Yet a fair percentage of women are said to suffer from female sexual dysfunction. While male sexual problems have traditionally received the most publicity, only recently has research begun into the problems that plague female sexuality. This film looks at the medical, cultural, psychological and relational reasons for women's dysfunction, and explores female arousal and its anatomical basis.
|Sharon Mann
|Narrator
